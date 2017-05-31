Enjoy Blossom with Special Member Vouchers

Blossom Music Center and The Cleveland Orchestra are two of the cherished cultural institutions that help make Northeast Ohio a great place to live. WKSU is also an important part of this region. You rely on WKSU for fact-based news, conversations that engage and inspire, ideas that spark curiosity and music that soothes. As a listener, you know that public media means so much more than just being available to everyone. It means being free of commercial influences. It means independent journalism. It means entertainment and education.

As the fiscal year draws to a close on June 30, show your commitment to public media and WKSU by making a contribution. More than half of all Americans use public media every month – proudly show you are one of them and you’re willing to make a difference for WKSU by making a donation and you could earn vouchers to enjoy Blossom Festival concerts this summer (each voucher may be redeemed for one pavilion or two lawn seats to select performances).

Click HERE to make your contribution NOW!

BLOSSOM VOUCHER LEVELS:

1 voucher at $120

2 vouchers at $180

3 vouchers at $240

AVAILABLE CONCERT DATES:

JULY 1 - Tchaikovsky's Spectacular 1812 Overture and Other Favorites

JULY 2 - Tchaikovsky's Spectacular 1812 Overture and Other Favorites

JULY 3 - A Salute to America

JULY 4 - A Salute to America

JULY 8 - Symphonie Fantastique

JULY 9 - A Night at the Opera

JULY 15 - Beethoven's 7th

JULY 22 - Dvorak's New World

JULY 29 - Romantic Rachmaninoff

AUGUST 6 - The Rose Cavalier

AUGUST 12 - The Firebird

AUGUST 13 - Hollywood Heroes and Superheroes

AUGUST 19 - Bolero!

AUGUST 26 - The Planets

Click HERE for the complete Blossom Festival schedule!