Enter a Drawing to See "Der Rosenkavalier," the Final Showing in The Met 2016-2017 Series

Enjoy the final showing in The Met 2016-2017 series, DER ROSENKAVALIER, with the opportunity to win Regal Montrose Theatre tickets valid May 13 or May 17 – http://tinyurl.com/my5dnm9

Renée Fleming sings one of her signature roles as the Marschallin, opposite Elīna Garanča in her first North American performances as Octavian, the impulsive young title character. The cast also includes Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs, Erin Morley as Sophie, Marcus Brück in his Met debut as Faninal, and Matthew Polenzani as the Italian Singer. Conducted by Sebastian Weigle and directed by Robert Carsen, who most recent Met production was the hit 2013 staging of Falstaff, Der Rosenkavalier is a co-production with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and Teatro Regio di Torino.

Please note these transmissions take place at various theatres around the Cleveland area. You can purchase tickets to any of these theatres by visiting https://www.fathomevents.com/events/der-rosenkavalier. #MetHD