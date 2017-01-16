Environmental Group Cites the Link Between Health and Environment As a Reason to Keep Obamacare

In an effort to save the Affordable Care Act, a prominent environmental group is saying healthcare is related to climate change.

Healthcare and climate change

As Congress moves forward on repealing the Affordable Care Act, several groups are trying to save the health care law.

The Sierra Club’s Cathy Cowan Becker says climate change poses a major health threat to certain groups of people.

“The very poor, the very young and the very old. Those with mental and physical handicaps. And those with chronic health conditions. So in other words the exact same people who depend on Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act," Becker said.

Cowan Becker says turning away from policies that protect the environment while doing away with Obamacare is a dangerous combination.