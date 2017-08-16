Euclid Police Chief Apologizes for His Delayed Response to Video of His Officer Punching a Motorist

The Euclid police chief has apologized for not responding sooner to a Saturday morning incident involving a white officer caught on video repeatedly punching a black man following a traffic stop.

The response

Police Chief Scott Meyer says the incident is being “thoroughly and fairly” investigated.

Euclid Officer Michael Amiott stopped Richard Hubbard III for a traffic violation. According to the police report, Hubbard resisted arrest leading to what the report calls “a violent struggle lasting over three minutes.” The incident was caught on video and appears to show the officer slamming the man’s head into the pavement. According to Amiott’s police report, he used “closed fist strikes to the face and head.”

In a written statement, Chief Meyer says he understands the “great concern and alarm of those who have seen or heard of the videos.” He asks for patience while the incident is being investigated.

Hubbard was treated for injuries, charged with resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. He posted bond. Officer Amiott is on paid administrative leave.