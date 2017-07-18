Evacuation Ordered While ODNR Tries to Figure Out Why Wadsworth Homes Are Sinking

By 24 minutes ago

ODNR investigators hope to determine the cause of the sinking ground and damage by the end of the week.
Credit GOOGLE

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is testing soil to determine if the problems that forced the evacuation of five families in Wadsworth are due to an abandoned mine collapse.

Three condos and one single-family home were affected.

City officials say the cause might be a coal mine under the buildings that was last used in 1896. Wadsworth Public Service Director Robert Patrick says the state is trying to determine the next step if the mine caused the problems.


“They have told us that they hope to finish with this testing at the end of this week, and then they’ll make the determination if (the mines) are the cause. Then I know there are some remedies like with the grouting of those voids or those areas underground.”

Patrick says the homes were built more than a decade ago and when mines are below property, the city requires developers to study the land.

Tags: 
The City of Wadsworth
coal mines
Robert Patrick

Related Content

Portman Hopes to Fund Miner Health Benefits Amid Struggle For Pensions

By Dec 6, 2016
Miners in Harrison County
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The future of health and retirement benefits for mine workers remains uncertain, as more than 12-thousand of them could lose coverage at the end of this year.

Ohio’s US Senator Rob Portman says healthcare for retired coal workers will likely be funded by making it part of an appropriations bill designed to keep the government operating through next spring.

“I think we will, at a minimum, be able to get something in there to ensure these retired miners are not going to face a big spike in their health care costs.”