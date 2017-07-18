Evacuation Ordered While ODNR Tries to Figure Out Why Wadsworth Homes Are Sinking

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is testing soil to determine if the problems that forced the evacuation of five families in Wadsworth are due to an abandoned mine collapse.

Three condos and one single-family home were affected.

City officials say the cause might be a coal mine under the buildings that was last used in 1896. Wadsworth Public Service Director Robert Patrick says the state is trying to determine the next step if the mine caused the problems.

The next step

“They have told us that they hope to finish with this testing at the end of this week, and then they’ll make the determination if (the mines) are the cause. Then I know there are some remedies like with the grouting of those voids or those areas underground.”

Patrick says the homes were built more than a decade ago and when mines are below property, the city requires developers to study the land.