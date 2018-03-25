Ex-Mahoning Assistant Attorney Sues Prosecutor, Claiming He Was Fired for Whistle-Blowing

A former assistant prosecuting attorney in Mahoning County has filed a lawsuit against the county, Prosecutor Paul Gains and chief assistant prosecutor Linette Stratford.

Martin Desmond was fired last year. The suit claims Desmond reported prosecutorial misconduct in 2016 and 2017, making him a target. Desmond’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, says Desmond lost a career as a result.

Chandra speaks on Desmond's experience

“He wants his reputation restored, and he is seeking the money damages for the lost income that he and his family has suffered since the job firing.”

The complaint includes allegations of defamation and invasion of privacy,

Prosecutor Paul Gains declined to comment. The State Personnel Board of Review dismissed Desmond’s whistleblower appeal.