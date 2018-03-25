Ex-Mahoning Assistant Attorney Sues Prosecutor, Claiming He Was Fired for Whistle-Blowing

By 1 minute ago
  • photo of Subodh Chandra
    Photo of Subodh Chandra
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A former assistant prosecuting attorney in Mahoning County has filed a lawsuit against the county, Prosecutor Paul Gains and chief assistant prosecutor Linette Stratford.

Martin Desmond was fired last year. The suit claims Desmond reported prosecutorial misconduct in 2016 and 2017, making him a target. Desmond’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, says Desmond lost a career as a result.

“He wants his reputation restored, and he is seeking the money damages for the lost income that he and his family has suffered since the job firing.”

The complaint includes allegations of defamation and invasion of privacy,

Prosecutor Paul Gains declined to comment. The State Personnel Board of Review dismissed Desmond’s whistleblower appeal. 

Tags: 
Mahoning County
State Personnel Board of Review
Subodh Chandra
Paul Gains
Martin Desmond

Related Content

Youngstown's Mayor Avoids Jail Time in Corruption-Case Sentencing

By Kevin Niedermier Mar 28, 2016
Picture of Youngstown Mayor John McNally in court
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The mayor of Youngstown was sentenced today on misdemeanor corruption charges that he pleaded guilty to last month.        

  

A Cuyahoga County judge gave Mayor John McNally one year of probation, 20 hours of community service and a $3,500 fine.  The charges stem from when he was a Mahoning County commissioner about a decade ago and tried to stop the purchase of a former hospital building to house the county’s jobs and family services department.