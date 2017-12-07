An Executive Search Is Underway For A Leader of Akron's Innovation Hub

The newly selected board of directors for Akron’s advanced innovation hub is beginning the process of finding a CEO. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

The innovation hub program, which is called Bounce, will combine existing city assets for boosting entrepreneurship, such as the Global Business Accelerator, with new ways of linking innovators.

The mayor’s press secretary, Ellen Lander Nischt, says the new board is writing the CEO job description and the position will not answer to City Hall.

“The mayor has been steadfast from the beginning in saying that, 'I don’t think you want the government running innovation and entrepreneurship.' This really needs to be something that the corporate sector, as well as the start-up community and the universities are all buying into.”

The chairman of the Bounce Board is Deborah Hoover, president and CEO of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation

The 158-foot-tall Landmark Building at the corner of Main and Bowery opened in 1923 as the Akron Savings & Loan. It’s empty; it has been for years along with the buildings between it and the Akron Civic Theatre next to Lock 3. The city holds title to the blighted block and has tried to for years to find a workable way to bring it back to life.