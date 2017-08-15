Facebook Announces Its New Data Center in Ohio Will Open in 2019

By 1 hour ago

Rachel Peterson, from Facebook, says the center will offer community investment, and community and construction jobs.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Facebook plans to build its 10th data center in New Albany in central Ohio, to open in 2019. The $750 million project comes with a mixture of local and state funding incentives.

Facebook’s Rachel Peterson says the project, which will get unspecified local and state tax credits, will be good for Ohio.

“It’s going to be delivering hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to the local community here and to the state, as well as thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of full-time operational jobs,” she said.

State leaders say the project will spur development from other tech companies. But Wendy Patton with Policy Matters Ohio isn’t so sure.

“Big money deal, a lot of impact, very little information. So it’s the way the game is played, but we think there’s a lot that could be done to improve the game,” she said.

The data center will create about a hundred permanent jobs. JobsOhio says this deal is the second largest in its four-year history.

Tags: 
Facebook
Policy Matters Ohio
data center
JobsOhio

Related Content

Facebook Expected to Open Data Center in Central Ohio

By Aug 11, 2017
Facebook logo
FACEBOOK

A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio.

Online social media company Facebook is expected to announce plans next week to bring a $750 million data center to Central Ohio. 

Multiple sources say the company has received approval for state tax incentives for the project. It is expected to create about 50 jobs with an annual salary of about $80,000 each. Plus 1000 construction jobs are expected to be created to build the facility that’s set to open in New Albany in 2022.

Two Opposing Groups Agree 2016 Was a Bad Year for Job Growth in Ohio

By Mar 6, 2017
stock photo of newspaper classifieds
FLICKR

Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was a tough year for job growth in Ohio.

Summit County Employers and Educators are Working Together to Close Skills Gap

By Kevin Niedermier Mar 24, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Representatives from education, manufacturing and economic development in Summit County gathered in Akron yesterday to discuss efforts to better train workers to fill local jobs.  The “Align” conference was an opportunity for the approximately 50 groups to strengthen the links between themselves.