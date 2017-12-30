Facing Challenges and Cuts, Great Lakes Conservation Efforts Uncertain in 2018

By Elizabeth Miller Dec 30, 2017

Groups are concerned about everything from cuts to the EPA to laws that might hurt conservation efforts for the lakes.
Credit USGS

In 2017, President Trump proposed cutting $300 million for Great Lakes projects. That money stayed in the federal budget, but as a new year begins, environmental advocates have lots of concerns – including cuts to the EPA. 

Groups throughout the region plan to take the fate of the Great Lakes into their own hands in 2018. That means working with communities on climate change and collaborating to clean up polluted waters.

Environmental advocates see a lack of support from the Trump administration. Asked about their concerns for 2018, they mention shortsighted officials, bad laws and politically motivated decisions.

Minnesota Sea Grant educators also worry about ice cover dipping lower every year, while severe storms increase.  They look forward to decision making based on science.

Alliance for the Great Lakes president Joel Brammeier is keeping an eye on the seven Great Lakes states electing a governor in 2018.  

Great Lakes
Environmental Protection Agency
conservation

