Facing Dramatic Losses, Summa Health Cuts Positions and Plans Consolidation

Summa Health has cut 300 positions and will eliminate or reduce some services because of a projected loss this year of more than $60 million.

Some of the services that may be affected include diabetes education, a “service excellence program” and some medical surgical units. Interim president and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny says the cuts are central to an effort to create a culture that focuses more on patients.

The plan for patients

“They shouldn’t see anything taken away; if they should see anything, they should see that we’re trying to make ourselves even more accessible and more easily get services from us.”

Deveny also says that most of the positions cut under the company's plans were managerial or administrative and half were vacant.

He hopes those cuts, and other changes, will help Summa improve care for its patients.

The benefit Deveny hopes this will provide

“When you’re perceived as being financially in trouble and you’re starting having to lay people off, the concern is that you’re just going to deteriorate as an organization. What we’re trying to do is create a new culture around the patients and, in some sense, freeing people to be more empowered.”

Deveny points to decreased revenue, changes in healthcare and Summa’s reputation with doctors who have not referred their patients to their hospitals as reasons for the projected losses.

The company is Summit County’s largest employer.