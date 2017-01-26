Federal Judge Rules Ohio's New Death Penalty Drug Combo Unconstitutional

By 23 minutes ago
  • picture of execution bed
    Execution bed
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional.

The state planned to carry out its first execution in three years next month using the three-drug mix of Midazolam, a paralytic and potassium chloride.

But a federal judge says that the combination is unconstitutional based on the cruel and unusual punishment clause.

Megan McCracken with the Death Penalty Clinic at U.C. Berkeley says the same mix, when used in previous executions, caused Dennis McGuire to violently struggle and gasp for air.

“It presents significant risks of pain and suffering.”

Executions have been on hold in Ohio since 2014 when inmate Dennis McGuire was put to death. He reportedly showed similar complications during his lethal injection, which also used Midazolam. Tentatively scheduled to die next month is Ronald Phillips of Akron, who killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old child. 

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Midazolam
Death Penalty Clinic
Dennis McGuire
Ronald Phillips

Related Content

State Parole Board Holds Clemency Hearing For Ohio Killer Scheduled to Die in April

By Jan 19, 2017
photo of clemency hearing
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A 59-year-old Cincinnati man is facing execution in April for stabbing the man who allowed Raymond Tibbetts and his wife to share his home. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that the Ohio Parole Board heard hours of testimony on whether Tibbetts deserves mercy or should die.

Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Push Against a Resumption of Executions in Ohio

By Jan 12, 2017
Anti-execution rally
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, religious leaders tried to appeal to Kasich’s faith.

Activists with Ohioans to Stop Executions spread out through the Statehouse to hand out letters to the governor’s office and lawmakers.

During a rally, Misha Zinkow, a rabbi at Temple Israel, explained why he believed capital punishment goes against Jewish values.

Parole Board Recommends No Clemency for Death-Row Inmate Ronald Phillips

By Dec 9, 2016
mugshot of Ronald Phillips
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

The state parole board has voted 10-2 to recommend to Gov. Kasich that Ronald Phillips of Akron be put to death on schedule next month for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s toddler daughter in 1993.

The parole board’s report notes the killing of a three-year-old is among the worst of the worst capital crimes, and that testimony they heard about the abusive home Ronald Phillips was raised in didn’t indicate how much abuse he personally suffered.

Judge Denies a Claim for a New Trial Based on Questions About The State's Investigator

By Jan 13, 2017
Anti-execution rally
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A judge has denied a new trial for a Canton man who narrowly escaped execution but remains in prison for life. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on developments in one of dozens of cases linked to questions about the work of a state forensics investigator.

Kevin Keith was convicted in 1994 of killing three people and wounding three others in Bucyrus, and sentenced to death. He has always maintained his innocence and former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life in prison after questions arose about eye-witness accounts and other evidence.