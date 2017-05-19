The Feds Delay a Decision on Whether to Build a Missile Defense Base at Ravenna

The old Ravenna Arsenal in Portage and Trumbull Counties is one of three locations being considered for a missile defense site to protect the eastern U.S. A decision on which one will get the multi-billion-dollar base was expected this year. Now, that’s not likely.

The new administrations wants to review plans

The Trump administration just put the brakes on new military base development nationwide. The president wants a comprehensive review done of all plans before going forward with any.

Congressman Tim Ryan, a Niles Democrat, has been working to get approval for the Ravenna site.But he agrees with the delay.

“They’re not getting rid of the program; but they’re just figuring out, I think, how it fits into the broader strategy given everything that’d going on now around the world. I think it is an appropriate time to take a look at the entirety of the missile defense systems that we have in the entire country.”

There is no estimate yet of how long the missile defense site decision may be delayed.