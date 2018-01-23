FERC is Considering Ohio EPA's Request For Help with Rover

Earlier this month -- for the second time in less than a year -- the Rover Pipeline project had drilling mud that was supposed to come back up from a drill hole disappear underground at its construction site in Stark County. 

Pipe being hauled to an installation area
As a second of two pipes at the site was being installed about 146,000 gallons never returned to the surface and is unaccounted for.

The Ohio EPA wants drilling shut down until a full investigation can be completed.

Rover hasn’t agreed to that. So, Friday, the agency asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for help.

James Lee is a spokesman for the state EPA.

“Ohio EPA is in continual communications with not only FERC, but Rover, and we are keeping a close eye on the project. But ultimately it is FERC that has the authority to order a halt, even a temporary halt to the drilling.”

Last week, the owner of Rover, Energy Transfer Partners, issued a statement saying Rover had not experienced an inadvertent return or spill while installing the second line under the Tuscarawas River.  They are continuing to work in coordination with FERC on all the remaining drilling.   

Clean up crews in Arpil 2017 at the wetland in Stark County
In April of 2017, 2 million gallons of drilling mud was spilled into wetlands while the first pipe was being installed at the Stark location.

Rover

Related Content

FERC Will Look At Its Pipeline Policies For The First Time In 18 Years

By Dec 25, 2017
Kevin McIntyre newly appointed Chairman of The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
FERC

The final say on building interstate pipelines, like the controversial NEXUS and ROVER natural gas lines across northern Ohio, rests with FERC—the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.  And it’s newly appointed chairman has come on board saying it’s time to review the agency’s pipeline policies. WKSU's Tim Rudell reports.

Kevin McIntyre announced the review at his first meeting as Chairman of FERC.  Noting that the last review was in 1999, he said a fresh look at all issues is needed. 

FERC Has Two New Commissioners

By Aug 5, 2017
Alan Wenger
hhmlaw.com

The Senate has confirmed Trump Administration nominees to fill two of four vacant seats on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That gives FERC enough members for a quorum--meaning it can to do official business again.  Resignations, term expirations and an appointment backlog at the White House left FERC with too few members for major action for six months.