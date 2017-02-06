The First Construction Project That Will Eventually Close Akron's Innerbelt Starts Today

By Feb 6, 2017
  • photo of Innerbelt picnic
    In 2015, an art-and-food event titled '500 Plates' closed the Innerbelt for a large-scale picnic with representatives of Akron's 22 neighborhoods.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Starting today, the Ohio Department of Transportation will take the first steps toward closing Akron’s Innerbelt, a years-long project that supporters say will reunite the city.

The intersection of Main, Howard and Perkins Streets and Martin Luther King Boulevard downtown – the mouth of the Innerbelt -- will be closed until this summer for the project. Traffic will be re-routed along roads parallel to the expressway.

John Moore, Akron’s public service director, says that intersection has the highest crash rates in the area, and the project that begins today will make it much safer.

“We’re going to lower it by three feet. It’s a safety issue. And to do that, we’re going to separate the sewers. It’s an ODOT project, part of the Innerbelt that we’re closing. There’s some Ohio Edison duct bank that has to be moved, and sewer work in that intersection. So it’s going to be closed for five months.”

'Change from a concrete jungle to a pretty nice area.'

Moore says there is no rush to complete the many projects that need to happen before the final decommissioning of the Innerbelt, but he says that’s likely to happen in the next two years.

The city has called it the Oak Park Renewal Project, saying it will reconnect downtown to the historic Oak Park neighborhood around Glendale Cemetery.

Chris Ludle with the city’s Public Works Department says it will make that intersection both safer and more attractive.

“Certainly it will be a better vista, but also they will have better access to the Towpath. Generally, the area’s going to be beautified in terms of re-planting of trees a ... and potential for all kinds of things to occur down in the Innerbelt; change from a concrete jungle to a pretty nice area.”

City officials say the land might eventually be used as green space. Information on the project – as well as the new detours that will be in-place until summer – is available at DriveAkron.com.

Tags: 
Innerbelt
Akron
John Moore
Chris Ludle

Related Content

New Akron Plan Aims to Boost Its Economy Through Downtown living

By Nov 15, 2016
Vacant Akron buildings
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The City of Akron is pushing to improve the city’s overall economy by increasing downtown residences. Today, Mayor Dan Horrigan released a plan he and city leaders hope will reverse the trend of companies moving to the suburbs to do business where most people now live.  

Knight Cities Challenge Winners Envision New Ways to Engage With the Landscape

By Apr 12, 2016
bike sign
SHANE WYNN / AKRONSTOCK

Two Akron winners have been announced in the Knight Cities Challenge, a contest held in the 26 communities once served by Knight-owned newspapers that recognizes ideas to improve their cities.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports both Akron projects engage residents in exploring the landscape.

The first winning idea will help Akron residents explore the urban landscape in a new way. Designer Johnathon Morschl will receive $120,000 to develop a bike park in downtown Akron.

Akron Maps its Lead Water Lines for the Public

By Jan 23, 2017
Lead-line map
CITY OF AKRON

Akron has published an interactive map showing where its remaining lead pipes are. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that the city created the map with the help of records going back more than half a century.

The map shows blue dots – some clustered, most scattered – throughout the city. Together, they account for 5 percent of the lines that connect water mains to individual homes and businesses.