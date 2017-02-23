First Energy Posts Loss to Restart Future

By 47 minutes ago
  • First Energy downtown Akron
    First Energy Headquarters
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron-based First Energy lost $6-point-2-billion last year as it began taking steps to get out of the competitive energy business and back into being a regulated utility.  

First Energy CEO Charles Jones
Credit First Energy website

Big financial hits came from the “writing-down”—recognizing on the books the lost value—of its failing power generation elements. CEO Chuck Jones told an investor conference call that the nuclear plants may even have to be scrapped. “Absent something to raise the value of these units and make them attractive to a buyer, there’s only one way for us to exit this business.”

He read a prepared statement about the company’s failing unregulated subsidiaries: First Energy Solutions, and First Energy Operating. “There remains the possibility that FES and potentially FENOC may seek bankruptcy protection, though no such decision has been made.”

But, Jones called 2016 a success in many ways.  Results in core, regulated businesses were good.  And much of the one-time heavy-lifting to refocus the company is done. 

Tags: 
First Energy
power plants
Charles Jones
reregulation

Related Content

Ads Challenge First Energy, AEP Plans for Guarantees for Coal Plants

By Feb 7, 2016
Alliance for Energy Choice
Alliance for Energy Choice

  Opponents of the so-called coal plant bailout proposed by two electric utilities are taking a big swing at the plan through a media blitz. 

“You want us to pay for what? This is crazy!”

So begins the ad by a  group of energy producers, known as the Alliance for Energy Choice, who are taking their fight against a price guarantee for AEP and FirstEnergy to the airwaves with radio and TV ads.

“They want a handout and they want you to hand it to them.”

AEP, Sierra Club Agree on Rate Hikes to Support Coal Plants

By Dec 16, 2015
ALLY MAROTTI / WOSU

An environmental group and a major utility have reached an agreement that could change the future landscape of energy generation for that company. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, others aren’t so sure about that.