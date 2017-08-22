For the First Time in 40 Years, Ohio Lawmakers Override Budget Vetoes

Two of the override votes restricted power for the state's Controlling Board.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the first time in four decades, the Ohio Legislature has gone over the governor’s head to implement policy without his approval.

The votes in the Republican-controlled Senate mostly dealt with Medicaid spending and control of those dollars. Two veto overrides ultimately restrict the power of the Controlling Board, a small legislative panel led by a member of the governor’s administration that Kasich used to expand Medicaid in Ohio. The override means spending approval must now go through the full Legislature.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof said overriding these vetoes helps restore legislative oversight.

"The administrative state has taken on what were traditionally, or what should be, responsibilities of the Legislature and we are starting to take some of those back," he said.

Related Content

Ohio's Senate Decides Which Kasich Vetoes to Override

By 7 hours ago
photo of Tim Keen, Cliff Rosenberger, John Kasich and Larry Obhof
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State legislative eaders are ready to deliver another blow to fellow Republican, Gov. John Kasich. The Senate is likely to give final approval to at least some veto overrides that started in the House. The vote would be more than just a symbolic loss of power for the Kasich Administration.

State Senators Debate Which Kasich Vetoes to Override

By Aug 14, 2017
photo of Kasich, Rosenberger and Obhof
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Last month, state representatives voted to override a budget veto for the first time in 40 years. They actually overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 vetoes. Senators are now deciding which of those overrides to vote on. And they may ask the House to consider overriding more vetoes as well.

Completely Outmatched, Ohio Senate Democrats Considers Options for Veto Override Sessions

By Aug 17, 2017
photo of Kenny Yuko
STATE OF OHIO / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Senators are expected to come back to the Statehouse on Tuesday to vote on at least one of the overrides that the House approved last month on 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. And as Republicans consider how and what they'll vote on, Senate Democrats are trying to figure out their strategy.

It’s unclear exactly which of the 11 overrides will be taken up, and it’s likely only the ones that are certain to pass will come to the floor.