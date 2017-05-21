FirstEnergy CEO Pleads for Nuclear Plant Subsidies

By

FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones (at podium, speaking) spoke at an Ohio Senate hearing to plead for subsidies in order to help his company's struggling nuclear plants.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The CEO of one of Ohio’s largest energy providers made a rare appearance before state lawmakers, pleading for nuclear plant subsidies. This push comes as the company is nearing a major decision.

FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones went before the Ohio Senate, saying subsidies would prop up their two struggling nuclear plants. If passed, FirstEnergy customers would see about a $5 increase to their monthly electric bills.

Time might be running out to save these plants. As Jones explains, the subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions, which controls all the power generation, could soon declare bankruptcy.

“They’re looking at that right now. That decision could happen anywhere between today and six months from now,” Jones said.

Jones pointed out that he does not make decisions for FirstEnergy Solutions. The nuclear credits bill has stalled in the House and Senate and will likely not come back up until the fall.

Tags: 
FirstEnergy
Chuck Jones
nuclear energy
Subsidies
Ohio House

