Forecast for Natural Gas Production Shows 3 Percent a Year Growth

By 32 minutes ago
  • Drilling Crew
    Crew on a drilling rig in Carroll County
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

The U.S. oil and gas industry may be rebounding after nearly four years of decline. The International Energy Agency is now forecasting a nearly 3 percent per year output for the next five years. And, the agency predicts that shale gas will lead the way with the Marcellus and Utica plays of the Appalachian basin ramping up as much as 45 percent by 2022. 

Shawn Bennett, Executive Vice President, Ohio Oil & Gas Association
Credit OOGA website

Shawn Bennett is executive vice president of the Ohio Oil & Gas Association. He credits new technologies and the build-out of infrastructure as reasons. He also credits the size of the shale deposits.

“To put this in perspective, if you take Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio -- if you combined those three states and formed them into one country -- we would be the third largest natural gas producer in the world.”

The United States is currently the No. 1 country, supplying more than a fifth of global output.  

Tags: 
natural gas production
natural gas prices
utica shale
Ohio Oil and Gas Association

Related Content

Study Says Utica Shale Brought Billions of Dollars To Ohio

By Jun 2, 2017
Utica Shale Drillling RIg
Tim Rudell / WKSU

How much has shale drilling meant to Ohio’s economy? A new report by researchers from Cleveland State and Youngstown State universities says more than $50 billion since 2011.   

The study, led by Andrew Thomas of Cleveland State, used government and industry data to determine how much has been invested in developing Ohio’s Utica shale.

But he says that’s only part of the picture.

Major Lender to Ohio Businesses Won't Finance Pipeline Projects

By May 23, 2017
Pipeline under construction
Tim Rudell / WKSU

After a decade of urging by environmentalists, many banks now have social responsibility  policies for lending, including US Bank. It just modified its policy to put a prominent industry in northeast Ohio on the restricted list.

The bank amended its policy last month to state it "does not provide project financing for the construction of oil or natural gas pipelines. Relationships with clients in the oil and gas pipeline industries are subject to the Bank's enhanced due diligence."

Evaluation of Cracker Project Nears an End

By Jan 16, 2017
Ohio RIver near plant site
CC BY 3.0, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50015749 / Wikipedia

The decision on whether to build a multi-billion-dollar cracker plant in eastern Ohio is expected by the end of March and key environmental permits may already be in place.

Pipeline Could Affect Regional Manufacturing

By Aug 17, 2016
Pipeline Map for Apalachian Region
MPLX-MarkWest

Another step has been taken in building the region’s first “cracker.” That’s a processing plant that can turn ethane from Ohio’s Utica Shale into chemicals used by the polymer, plastics, and paint industries. 

Royal Dutch Shell said in June it will go ahead with the construction of the $5 billion cracker just east of the Ohio line in Beaver County, Pa. This month the company is starting to acquire right-of-way for a pipeline from the Utica shale hubs in Harrison County to the plant.