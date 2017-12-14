Former Kent State President And Her Family Donates $1 Million to Students Studying the Arts

One of Kent State University’s past presidents is giving the school a million dollars to help students studying the arts. 

Former Kent State University President Carol Cartwright
Carol Cartwright was president of the university from 1991 to 2006.  She and her husband, Phillip, committed the $1 million estate grant to create the Cartwright Family Fund for Opportunities in the Arts. 

Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield says the gift is special to everyone associated with the university.

Executive Director of Media Relations, Eric Mansfeild
“It’s very exciting that President Cartwright and her husband, Phillip, have decided to come forward in support of students who are studying the arts here.  Beyond there estate gift of $1 million, they’re committing right now to $10,000 per year to support our students going forward.”

The Cartwright Family Fund is being set up with an emphasis on supporting under-represented students, who might not otherwise be able to pursue arts education.

