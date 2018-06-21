Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner is Honored at Ohio Statehouse

The former Speaker of the U.S. House was honored yesterday at his former workplace, the Ohio Statehouse.

John Boehner spoke after a resolution honoring his six years as a state representative in the '80s before he was elected to Congress. Boehner says since he retired in 2015, he’s come up with a list of life lessons.

Boehner honored at Statehouse

“One is, you can disagree without being disagreeable," Boehner says. "I think the world would be better off, get along a little better with each other. Second, another Boehnerism, as my staff would call it, is that it doesn’t cost anything to be nice.”

And finally, he advised lawmakers to “just be yourself."

Boehner was elected to Congress in 1990 after defeating incumbent Buz Lukens, who was embroiled in a sex scandal with a minor. He was the first U.S. House Speaker from Ohio since 1925.