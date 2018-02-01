Four of Ohio's Female Lawmakers Call for the Resignation of Bill Seitz

From left to right: Ohio Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Michelle Lapor-Hagan, Teresa Fedor and Nickie Antonio
Credit SHANE WALKER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Four Democratic women in the Ohio Legislature are calling on the head of the Ohio House to take action against a key Republican lawmaker for derogatory comments he recently made at a going away party for a former staffer.

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says Rep. Bill Seitz has admitted he shouldn’t have mocked some women lawmakers.

“He’s apologized for it.”

Rosenberger wants a bipartisan focus group to take on the broader subject of sexual harassment “to make sure we are listening and hearing it out.”

But four of Seitz’ Democratic female colleagues say they want Rosenberger to demand Seitz’s resignation. 

“When an elected official in one of the highest positions of leadership in the General Assembly humiliates victims, mocks sexual harassment and alleged assault, Ohioans deserve a strong response," said Rep. Nickie Antonio:

In a written statement, Rosenberger notes he’s invited two of the four women to join the bipartisan harassment and discrimination working group.

Seitz’s comments came just days after lawmakers went through sexual harassment training.

The other lawmakers calling for Seitz' resignation are Kathleen Clyde, Teresa Fedor and Michelle Lapore-Hagan.

