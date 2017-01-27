Francona Says the 2019 All-Star Game Will Reaffirm All That's Good About Cleveland

  • photo of M.L. Schultze with Indians GM Mike Chernoff and Manger Terry Francona
    Left to right: WKSU's M.L. Schultze moderated the discussion with Indians GM Mike Chernoff and Manger Terry Francona at the City Club.
    CLEVELAND CITY CLUB

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is coming back to Cleveland.  The Indians announced today that they’ll host the 2019 All-Star Game.  During  a previously scheduled appearance at Cleveland’s City Club today, manager Terry Francona called it a great opportunity, not just for the team.


“It’s going to be wonderful for the city of Cleveland. For the downtown, for people with businesses, restaurants, bars.  It’s also, I think, a time for Cleveland to show just who we are, how we conduct ourselves,  how we act.  Let the world see that, and I think it’s going to be wonderful.  Let the world see that.  It’s a celebration of baseball, but I think it will end up being a celebration of baseball.”

This will be the sixth time Cleveland hosts the All-Star Game.  The last time was 20 years ago.  The year, 2019, also marks the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field.

