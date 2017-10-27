Friday News Roundup - International

With guest host Celeste Headlee.

This week, we look at leadership around the globe.

Xi Jinping officially began his second five-year term as China’s president. After those five years are up? It’s anybody guess what will happen next.

Meanwhile in Kenya, boycotts and deadly violence erupt over a controversial “do-over” election.

And a landslide victory for Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party in Japan.

GUESTS

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of a new podcast called “Worldly”

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico

Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”; @EdwardGLuce

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

