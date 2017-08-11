Friday News Roundup - International

Tensions are running high in Kenya after another contested election.

South Africa’s president has survived another no-confidence vote.

Tensions remain high and questions abound with North Korea.

And suspicions of an acoustic attack on the U.S. embassy employees in Cuba have been called “very strange.”

This and more in the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ron Nixon, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; covers homeland security

Noel King, Correspondent, NPR’s Planet Money podcast

Hannah Allam, National reporter covering U.S. Muslim life, BuzzFeed News

