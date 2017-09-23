The Future of (Un)Civil Discourse

By 55 seconds ago

The (Un)Civil Discourse panel at Kent State University examined how social media and technology are changing the nature of discourse in the U.S.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Kent State University’s College of Communication and Information and WKSU hosted "The Future of (Un)Civil Discourse," a community event today to discuss how social media, technology, pop culture and politics are changing the form, functions and very nature of civil discourse in the United States.

A 2016 survey on civility in America found that 70 percent of respondents believed that incivility in America has risen to "crisis levels." What new media and cultural platforms will shape the way we receive and believe ideas and information? What is the future of civil discourse in America? Are we fated to consume information in self-selected, isolated communities of interest? Can civility be saved (and at what expense)?

Amy Reynolds, dean of Kent State's College of Communication and Information, moderated the discussion with panelists including WKSU's M.L. Schultze; Kendra Albright, director, School of Information; Christopher Darling, assistant professor, School of Visual Communication Design; Rekha Sharma, assistant professor, School of Communications Studies; Wendy Wardell, lecturer, School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Tags: 
election 2016
Features podcast
Kent State University

Related Content

Trump Promises to Rebuild Youngstown and Be a Great President

By Jul 26, 2017
Donald Trump Supporters at Covelli Centre
Tim Rudell / WKSU

UPDATE JULY 28: Click here for a factcheck.org analysis of the claims made in President Trump's Youngstown speech. 

Donald Trump won the highest office in the land in part because of places like Youngstown, Ohio—former Democratic Party strongholds.  So on Tuesday, the President came to town. 

New Documentary On the 2016 Republican National Convention Premieres At the Cleveland Film Fest

By Apr 6, 2017
photo of Phil Hedayatnia
THINK MEDIA STUDIOS / Phil Hedayatnia

Last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland may be a distant memory for some people, but a new film profiles those four days in July. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on “A More Civil War,” premiering tonight at the Capitol Theater as part of the Cleveland International Film Festival.