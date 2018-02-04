Generic Tamiflu Shortage Hits Northeast Ohio

Tamiflu
Credit WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / WIKIPEDIA

The flu is worse than usual this year, due to the vaccine’s limited protection against the current strain. Now it may be even harder to deal with, due to a recent shortage of generic Tamiflu in Northeast Ohio. Tamiflu is an antiviral which is used to shorten the course of the illness.

Dr. Neha Vyas, a Cleveland Clinic family physician, says the name brand medication is still available, but can be expensive.


“You can take Tamiflu for symptoms, and you can also take Tamiflu if you are in close contact with someone with the flu. So in that particular scenario, you can talk to your doctor and see if there’s other options for you other than using- taking the Tamiflu.”

Vyas says a typical flu season lasts between November to March or April.

