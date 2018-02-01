Gervasi Vineyard is adding hotel, distillery

Gervasi Vineyard is looking to expand. The Canton winery is adding a 24-suite hotel and a distillery.

General Manager Scott Swaldo says the company has grown considerably since opening in 2010, adding lodging, a wine bar and restaurant. He says the newest expansion will give people more things to do while visiting.

Bringing new experiences

“People are coming here looking for unique experiences, and they want to spend more than just a couple hours here. They want to spend an afternoon or an overnight or even a weekend. And by giving them more experiences and more things to do, the distillery fills that.”

The company is hoping to break ground sometime in March. The new additions are expected to open later this year.