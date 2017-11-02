Global Center for Health Innovation Adds Pittsburgh-Based Firm as a New Tenant

By 1 minute ago

Global Center for Health Innovation in Downtown Cleveland.
Credit Jeff St. Clair

BioEnterprise is welcoming one of the first new tenants to Cleveland’s Global Center for Health Innovation since becoming its strategic planner recently.

Pittsburgh-based MedRespond develops interactive online programs that guide patients through a range of options from recovering from surgery to paying for their procedures.

Virginia Pribanic, the company’s president and CEO, views this as an opportunity to connect with the region’s healthcare leaders.

MedRespond already had ties to the Global Center, winning the hub’s Medical Capital Innovation Competition this past April. 

Tags: 
BioEnterprise
MedRespond
Healthcare
Global Center for Health Innovation

Related Content

BioEnterprise Will Direct Strategic Planning for Cleveland's Global Center for Health Innovation

By Oct 22, 2017
Jeff St. Clair

The new head of Cleveland’s hub for the medical industry says one of his objectives is to increase the role of small businesses in the health sector.

BioEnterprise, a healthcare business accelerator, announced an agreement last Monday to head strategic planning at the Global Center for Health Innovation.

BioEnterprise CEO Aram Nerpouni believes up-and-coming companies can benefit from working alongside experienced firms like Cleveland Clinic and Steris in the Global Center.

The Cleveland Clinic Wants to Lure Tech Startups to NEO

By Adrian Ma Oct 24, 2017
photo of Global Center for Health Innovation
ANNIE WU / IDEASTREAM

The city's largest health care employer is making moves to attract health-tech startups to the city.