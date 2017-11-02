Global Center for Health Innovation Adds Pittsburgh-Based Firm as a New Tenant

BioEnterprise is welcoming one of the first new tenants to Cleveland’s Global Center for Health Innovation since becoming its strategic planner recently.

Pittsburgh-based MedRespond develops interactive online programs that guide patients through a range of options from recovering from surgery to paying for their procedures.

Virginia Pribanic, the company’s president and CEO, views this as an opportunity to connect with the region’s healthcare leaders.

Pribanic on joining the Global Center for Health Innovation.

MedRespond already had ties to the Global Center, winning the hub’s Medical Capital Innovation Competition this past April.