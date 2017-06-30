Global Cleveland Creates Immigrant Business Directory

Global Cleveland is commemorating Immigrant Heritage Month by creating a directory of city-area businesses owned by immigrants and refugees.

The list features restaurants, markets, auto shops and business services. In addition to displaying the business’ name and address, the owner’s country of origin is also listed.

The organization’s director Joe Cimperman says the list highlights the impact of immigrants in the Cleveland community.

The directory

“Imigration isn’t an idea. Welcoming people isn’t a policy. These are the women and men who are feeding us, building our homes, providing those most important things that keep our economy going and growing, and I think that it’s really important that people recognize the importance for us to keep doing it…to keep welcoming people.”

You can find the full list at globalcleveland.org.