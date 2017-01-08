Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church in Akron Closes After 98 Years

  • photo of Goodyear Heights UMC bulletins
    Church bulletins from 1949 (left) and 1979 (right) were on display during the final service for Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church.
    GOODYEAR HEGHTS UMC
  • photo of Backus family
    The Backus family grew up at Goodyear Heights.United Methodist, but had not been back in many years; they returned for the final service on Sunday.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Goodyear Heights UMC
    The Rev. Sam Martin joined Goodyear Heights UMC in 2007, and he plans to go into retirement -- for now. He looks forward to seeing his parishioners continuing their outreach once they move to Wedgewood United Methodist in Ellet.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Kenneth McGraw Sr.
    The Rev. Kenneth McGraw Sr. (right) and his son, Kenneth Jr., will continue to rent space at Goodyear Heights United Methodist from the new owners, as they have for almost four years.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church groundbreaking
    Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church was formed in 1919, and broke ground for its current building in the 1940s. In the background is the white house built by parishioners, but the congregation outgrew that within a few years.
    GOODYEAR HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
  • photo of Allison Kirby
    Allison Kirby grew up at Goodyear Heights United Methodist in the 1990s and says she regrets not making more time for the church as an adult.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

An Akron church that was formed in 1919 has closed its doors. As WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, parishioners say it’s due to changing times.

Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church has been at its current home – across from Reservoir Park -- in East Akron since before World War II. At its peak, the Tudor-inspired building hosted a packed pre-school, plus so many worshippers it had to have two sets of Easter ceremonies.

Yesterday, the Rev. Sam Martin led about 70 people in their final service in the building. He says the congregation shrank as parishioners aged  and families faced more competition for time on Sundays.

“That became the day that they did their shopping; that they did everything.”

Music Director Dale Dobbins agrees, adding, “We’ve had several services with football and baseball games going on across the street. People just seem to have more to do, and church has become less of a priority.”

Parishioner Peg Johnston joined the church at age 5, in 1947 and says it started losing members in the 1970s, as there were fewer Goodyear employees in the nearby neighborhood. But she also says another factor came into play.

“The change in ministers: When congregations rejected or didn’t like a certain minister, they fled out of here.”

Allison Kirby also grew up in the church but in the 1990s.

“It’s really sad. I feel like we didn’t do our part – the younger generation. I just quit going to church. I didn’t find anywhere else to go; I just didn’t make the time that I should have to come.”

Pastor Martin says most parishioners will join Wedgewood United Methodist in Ellet. Strategic Life Ministries has bought the Goodyear Heights building and will allow the Pentecostal Abundant Faith Ministries to continue renting the chapel, as it has since 2013.

