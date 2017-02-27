Goodyear Provides Assistance to Akron STEM Schools Through New Grant

Goodyear is providing expertise and assistance to Akron STEM schools through a $50,000 grant.

The grants will help the National Inventors Hall of Fame school develop Advanced Placement courses, an afterschool coding club, and a special project involving Lego building.

Goodyear’s community engagement director, Alison White, says the company is also providing volunteers, and it’s completely up to the schools how to use them.

White on Goodyear's role in the program

“We don’t even know, as the company that is supporting the effort, what those projects are going to look like when we give the funding. We like the idea of giving a set amount to the school and then having the teachers say, ‘we’re going to work with this Goodyear associate. We want to pull in their expertise.’”

The volunteers have expertise in areas of engineering, IT and project management.

White says she hopes other companies in Akron will develop similar programs with schools as a result of this grant.