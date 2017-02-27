Goodyear Provides Assistance to Akron STEM Schools Through New Grant

By 34 minutes ago
  • photo of National Inventors Hall of Fame School
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The National Inventors Hall of Fame School in Akron
    GOOGLE EARTH
  • logo of National Inventor's Hall of Fame School logo
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The National Inventors Hall of Fame high school and middle school will use the grant for an afterschool coding club, AP classes, and a special project involving Legos.
    UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Goodyear is providing expertise and assistance to Akron STEM schools through a $50,000 grant.

The grants will help the National Inventors Hall of Fame school develop Advanced Placement courses, an afterschool coding club, and a special project involving Lego building.

Goodyear’s community engagement director, Alison White, says the company is also providing volunteers, and it’s completely up to the schools how to use them.


“We don’t even know, as the company that is supporting the effort, what those projects are going to look like when we give the funding. We like the idea of giving a set amount to the school and then having the teachers say, ‘we’re going to work with this Goodyear associate. We want to pull in their expertise.’”

The volunteers have expertise in areas of engineering, IT and project management.

White says she hopes other companies in Akron will develop similar programs with schools as a result of this grant.

Tags: 
Goodyear
National Inventor's Hall of Fame schools
STEM
Alison White

Related Content

Goodyear's Annual STEM Career Day Continues to Evolve

By May 2, 2016
photo of Rube Goldberg machine
GOODYEAR

Goodyear held its 17th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math day over the weekend, mentoring middle and high school students interested in STEM careers.

The event at the University of Akron attracted hundreds of students who, this year, had to engineer a Rube Goldberg-like contraption. The winners received scholarships and grants from Goodyear.

Millennials Play a Growing Role in Northeast Ohio's Companies and Non-Profits

By Dec 20, 2016
Kinesis

In a few years, millennials are projected to make up half of America’s workforce. And Northeast Ohio companies and non-profits are taking notice. As WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, people in the age-group born between the early 1980s and mid-to-late 1990s are being sought out to help guide public- and private- organization strategies into the coming decades. 