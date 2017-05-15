Goodyear "Wingfoot" Logo to Appear on Cavs' Jerseys Next Season as Part of Multi-Year Deal

By 40 seconds ago
  • photo of Kyrie Irving in wingfoot Cavs jersey
    In a promotional video, Cavs player Kyrie Irving was featured in a jersey bearing the Goodyear "wingfoot" logo (pictured). The jerseys will make their debut next season.
    GOODYEAR

Goodyear’s famous “wingfoot” logo will soon be featured on Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys as part of a multi-year deal between the two.

During a press conference today, Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer explained why his company is partnering with the Cavs.


“In one word, the answer to the question is connection; connection between Goodyear and basketball, connection between Goodyear and the Cavs, and a connection between Goodyear and our community here in Northeast Ohio – and a meaningful connection at that.”

Neither Goodyear nor the Cavs mentioned how much the deal cost. Last year, the NBA became the first major sports league in the country to allow corporate logos to be featured on jerseys. The logos will start appearing on jerseys next season.

Goodyear and the Cavs also announced they will be partnering to donate one million dollars to STEM programs in Akron and Cleveland schools.

Tags: 
Goodyear
Cleveland Cavaliers
jersey logos
Rich Kramer

Related Content

View from Pluto: The Already Stratopsheric LeBron Has Ratcheted Up His Game

By May 8, 2017
LeBron James dunks

With the wrap-up of a sweep of the Toronto Raptors last night, Cleveland tied an NBA record with its 12th consecutive win in series-clinching games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The record was first set by the Lakers from 2000-2004. Cleveland won its third-straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals with a 109-102 win in Toronto. The key to the series was shooting from a  distance Cleveland outscored Raptors by by 102 points from 3-point range.

Here's our sports commentator Terry Pluto on what's going so well for the Cavs: 

The View From Pluto: 'Defending the Land' Is A Long Road For The Cavs

By Apr 19, 2017
Cavs

The Cavs’ first two playoff games have shown just how difficult defending their NBA title is going to be. Cleveland is up 2-0 over the Indiana Pacers, but both games have come down to the final minutes. 

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says the Cavs’ regular season struggles are evident early in these playoffs, but  the Cavs have some time to settle in: 

The slogan for the Cavs’ postseason is “Defend the Land.” And Pluto says players need to start taking that literally. “They better start defending somebody.”