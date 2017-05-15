Goodyear "Wingfoot" Logo to Appear on Cavs' Jerseys Next Season as Part of Multi-Year Deal

Goodyear’s famous “wingfoot” logo will soon be featured on Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys as part of a multi-year deal between the two.

During a press conference today, Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer explained why his company is partnering with the Cavs.

The details of the partnership

“In one word, the answer to the question is connection; connection between Goodyear and basketball, connection between Goodyear and the Cavs, and a connection between Goodyear and our community here in Northeast Ohio – and a meaningful connection at that.”

Neither Goodyear nor the Cavs mentioned how much the deal cost. Last year, the NBA became the first major sports league in the country to allow corporate logos to be featured on jerseys. The logos will start appearing on jerseys next season.

Goodyear and the Cavs also announced they will be partnering to donate one million dollars to STEM programs in Akron and Cleveland schools.