GOP to Annouce a "Buckeye Pathway"

By 56 minutes ago
  • Photo of Sen. Cliff Rosenberger.
    Sen. Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville.
    Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republicans who run the House will soon release their version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget. But before that, they’ll put out a list of their priority agenda items for this two-year session. 

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says what’s called the Buckeye Pathway will outline the top issues for the Republican caucus better than the previous system has done.

“We are gone with the days of naming House Bill 1 through 10 and saying those are our priorities, because as we continue we want to ensure that, whether it’s House Bill 1 or whether it’s House Bill 452, the priorities that we focus are in these initiatives.”

He says those initiatives range from energy to education to health care to taxes. 

Tags: 
Buckeye Pathway
Cliff Rosenberger
Ohio House of Representatives
Ohio Republican Party

