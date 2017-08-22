GOP Lawmakers and Kasich Disagree on Whether FirstEnergy Should Get a Bailout

By 20 minutes ago

The Davis Besse nuclear power plant is one of two FirstEnergy has on the Lake Erie shoreline that the utility says can't compete on the open market. The other is Perry.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Another clash may be coming between Republican state lawmakers and Gov. John Kasich. It’s over a bill on nuclear power plants, but the issue may be more about money.

At the opening of a new natural gas plant this week in Toledo, Kasich said he can’t support a bill that would allow FirstEnergy to charge its customers more to subsidize its two aging nuclear plants.

“Economic decisions have to be made, and I just think they’re going to have to work their way through this themselves,” he said.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. John Eklund of the Chardon area, says nuclear is needed in a diverse energy portfolio, which he says Kasich has supported. And he says lawmakers make many decisions to preserve important things, and they’re not called bailouts.

“This just happens to be another one. It’s no more of a bailout than so many of the other things that we do.”

Eklund says he hasn’t spoken to Kasich about the bill but wants to move it forward, though the bill stalled before summer recess.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
FirstEnergy
Sen. John Eklund
nuclear energy

Related Content

FirstEnergy CEO Pleads for Nuclear Plant Subsidies

By May 21, 2017
photo of Chuck Jones
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The CEO of one of Ohio’s largest energy providers made a rare appearance before state lawmakers, pleading for nuclear plant subsidies. This push comes as the company is nearing a major decision.

FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones went before the Ohio Senate, saying subsidies would prop up their two struggling nuclear plants. If passed, FirstEnergy customers would see about a $5 increase to their monthly electric bills.

Ohio Lawmaker Floats the Idea of a Customer Opt-Out of FirstEnergy's Proposed Nuclear Subsidies

By May 30, 2017
Bill Seitz
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Ohio lawmakers have tabled a plan to add a fee to the electric bills of FirstEnergy customers to help pay for the utility’s unprofitable nuclear plants.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports that a key legislator is floating an alternative solution.

FirstEnergy says it needs the $300 million per year generated by a customer fee it's proposing to keep its two Ohio nuclear plants operating, Davis-Besse near Toledo and Perry east of Cleveland. 