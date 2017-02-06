GOP Senate Hopeful Mandel Pushes to Criminalize Sanctuary Cities in Ohio

By 19 hours ago
  • photo of downtown Columbus
    City of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order stating law enforcement will not detain people solely on their immigration status. Similar steps were taken in Cincinnati.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest Ohio cities to adopt policies making them sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. One state official wants to stop those cities from doing so.

Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel is throwing his support behind a proposed House bill  that bans local governments from declaring themselves “sanctuary cities.” Mandel says this can prevent acts of terror.

“It’s been the exact pattern in cities throughout Europe, and what we’re trying to do here is keep cities in Ohio and cities in America safe from radical Islamists.”

Mandel's fundraising letter following his push to criminalize sanctuary cities.

Click here for more on what a sanctuary city is.

The bill would hold local officials criminally liable if undocumented immigrants in their cities commit crimes. Mandel, who’s running for U.S. Senate, listed examples of violent crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants.

None were acts of terror. And citizenship status wasn’t listed as a motivation for any of the crimes. There's no word on whether the bill is a priority for Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. 

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley released a written statement calling Mandel’s argument a straw man for his political ambition, adding that Mandel is  demonizing refugees in the process.

Mandel's Senate campaign sent out a campaign solicitation today drawing attention to his fight against sanctuary cities. 

Tags: 
John Cranley
Josh Mandel
sanctuary cities
Cincinnati
Columbus

Related Content

Cincinnati's Mayor Says Becoming a Sanctuary City Makes Moral and Financial Sense

By mlschultze Jan 31, 2017
John Cranley
WIKIPEDIA

The mayor is declaring Cincinnati a sanctuary city. The designation isn't a legal one, but is a commitment to stand with immigrants and refugees following President Trump's ordered travel ban. 

Mayor John Cranley says the designation makes sense for the city on several levels.

Ohio Sens. Brown and Portman Have Problems with Trump's Refugee/Immigration Ban

By Jan 31, 2017
photo of Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Sherrod Brown
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators are taking issue with President Trump’s executive order on immigration that left many, including some permanent residents with green cards, stranded overseas and in airports over the weekend.

Sanctuary Cities in Ohio May Lose Federal Funds

By Jan 26, 2017
Historic Oberlin College Building
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities.