Gov. Kasich Calls For Common Ground on Guns; Ohio House Leaders Respond

6 minutes ago

Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common ground on guns. But had the leaders of the Ohio House spoken to Kasich about the issue?

The majority led by Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has pushed for expansion of gun owners’ rights. Rosenberger says he appreciates the governor’s approach to try to find something to agree on.

“At the same time we have to, from my end of things, make sure that we do continue to uphold the Second Amendment,” he said.

But Democratic Minority Leader Fred Strahorn, who says he’s a handgun owner, says approaching this with people he calls “gun enthusiasts” is easier said than done.

“I think many of them, rightly or wrongly, interpret any kind of discussion about this as an eventual erosion of some serious Second Amendment right, which isn’t always the case,” he said.

Rosenberger confirmed he’s talked to Kasich about this, but Strahorn said he hasn’t been approached.

