Gov. Kasich Calls on Ohio Lawmakers to Tackle Congressional Redistricting

By 55 minutes ago
  • photo of Kasich graphic
    While Gov. Kasich wants to voice his concerns about gerrymandering, others like Catherine Turcer criticize Kasich's request.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. 

Kasich says it’s time to stop gerrymandering.

“Well, we are going to put it in the budget where we are going to try to do with congressional redistricting the same thing they’ve done with legislative redistricting,” he said.

Kasich wants state lawmakers to draw Congressional districts to make them more representative of the people who live in them. Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio commends Kasich’s decision.

“It is a strong use of the bully pulpit when the Governor puts something in the budget. It is a way of saying this of value to me, this is important to me and it’s something you must discuss and act on,” she said.

Voters approved a plan that dealt with Statehouse districts two years ago. But state lawmakers would have to okay Kasich’s proposal before it could go to voters.

Gov. John Kasich
congressional redistricting
gerrymandering
Catherine Turcer

Husted Says Pressure from Congress is Stalling Change in Ohio's Political Map-Making

By Apr 7, 2016
photo of Jon Husted
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. John Kasich hit at least one big issue that Republican lawmakers were not on board with: congressional redistricting. But one of the top advocates for changing how Ohio draws its political maps says Kasich has given the issue new momentum.

  Kasich came out strong against gerrymandering, the practice of drawing voting district lines to give one political party an advantage over another.

Ohio Republicans Slow Down Changes in How Congressional Districts are Drawn

By Feb 14, 2016
Map of congressional districts in Ohio.
OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

Voters approved a change in the way the maps for state lawmakers’ districts are drawn last year, sparking calls for a similar change to the maps for members of Congress. While Democrats are united in that push, Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there’s an apparent split among Republican leaders who could make it happen.