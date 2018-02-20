Gov. Kasich Changes Position and Removes the Pro-Gun Section From Website

Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was endorsed by the NRA. But not anymore.

That major change came not long after he blasted Congress in his first public comments about the deadly Florida school shooting.

Gov. Kasich discusses gun issues

Kasich said on CNN’s "State of the Union" that he doesn’t think Congress will act on the gun issue, so he’s assembled a committee of people he didn’t identify but he says represented both sides.

“And I’m hopeful that this group that I‘ve assembled on both sides of the issue that are going to come together with recommendations. The Speaker of our House, Cliff Rosenberger, said he’s anxious to see what can be produced. We’ll see. And if they don’t produce anything, I’ll put my own stuff out.”

The page of Kasich’s campaign website touting his support for the Second Amendment disappeared after the CNN comments. His campaign strategist says Kasich is a Second Amendment supporter, but his views have evolved. He didn’t offer specifics.