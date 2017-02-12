Gov. Kasich Delays Executions of an Akron Man and Seven Others in Response to Federal Court Battle

By 4 hours ago
  • photo of death row inmates
    Ronald Phillips (left), Raymond Tibbetts (middle) and Gary Otte (right) are all scheduled to be executed this year.
    OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

The governor has delayed eight upcoming executions because of a federal court fight over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process.

The state has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that Ohio’s proposed three-drug lethal injection mixture is unconstitutional. That method includes the drug midazolam, which has been upheld in some courts but is controversial.

Gov. John Kasich ordered the execution delays because he doesn’t expect a final ruling before the first scheduled execution, that of Akron killer Ronald Phillips, this Wednesday.

Ohio has not executed anyone since early 2014, when Dennis McGuire of Preble County gasped and choked with a two-drug mix that had never been used before. The state tried to change its lethal injection method, but first had difficulty getting the replacement drugs and now needs a court to approve the procedure.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Executions
Ronald Phillips
Death Penalty

Related Content

Federal Judge Rules Ohio's New Death Penalty Drug Combo Unconstitutional

By Jan 26, 2017
picture of execution bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional.

The state planned to carry out its first execution in three years next month using the three-drug mix of Midazolam, a paralytic and potassium chloride.

But a federal judge says that the combination is unconstitutional based on the cruel and unusual punishment clause.

State Parole Board Holds Clemency Hearing For Ohio Killer Scheduled to Die in April

By Jan 19, 2017
photo of clemency hearing
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A 59-year-old Cincinnati man is facing execution in April for stabbing the man who allowed Raymond Tibbetts and his wife to share his home. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that the Ohio Parole Board heard hours of testimony on whether Tibbetts deserves mercy or should die.

Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Push Against a Resumption of Executions in Ohio

By Jan 12, 2017
Anti-execution rally
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, religious leaders tried to appeal to Kasich’s faith.

Activists with Ohioans to Stop Executions spread out through the Statehouse to hand out letters to the governor’s office and lawmakers.

During a rally, Misha Zinkow, a rabbi at Temple Israel, explained why he believed capital punishment goes against Jewish values.