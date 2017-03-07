Gov. Kasich Opens Lottery for 2017 State of the State Tickets

  • John Kasich in New Hampshire
    This year's State of the State speech will take place in the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky.
It's not quite Powerball, but Gov. John Kasich’s office is offering up seats to his State of the State speech next months through a lottery. 

The governor’s speech is intended for 99 House members and 33 Senators, but the venues he’s chosen holds many more people than that.

This time, he’ll speak on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, which has about 1,500 seats – and his office is making about 50 tickets available to people who enter for this lottery on his office’s website.

Though Kasich has taken his annual address on the road every year since his second State of the State speech, lawmakers seem to be growing concerned about the time away, leading some to speculate he might deliver the speech next year – his final one – back at the Statehouse.

Enter to win tickets to the event here.

Gov. John Kasich
State of the State
Sandusky State Theatre

Related Content

Kasich Will Deliver his Annual State of the State Address in Sandusky

By Feb 13, 2017
John Kasich in New Hampshire
SCREEN CAPTURE

Gov. John Kasich has decided where he wants to deliver his seventh annual address to the Legislature. 

At a forum for reporters last month, Kasich paused when asked by a journalist from Sandusky about a standing invitation to bring his State of the State there.

“With all the other issues on your plate, have you had time to pencil that in yet or at least think about it?”

“I can’t really comment on all that.”

Candidate Kasich to Deliver Annual State of the State Address on Wednesday

By Apr 4, 2016
John Kasich in New Hampshire
SCREEN CAPTURE

Gov. John Kasich delivers his sixth State of the State speech Wednesday in Marietta – the fifth time he’s taken the annual address to state lawmakers on the road to a different Ohio city. But this time, something will be different. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

This speech will be different because Gov. Kasich is now also presidential candidate Kasich.

Kasich Will Deliver his Annual State of the State Speech In Marietta In April

By Feb 24, 2016
John Kasich delivers his State of the State speech in 2012
Karen Kasler / Ohio Public Radio

We now know Gov. John Kasich will be back in Ohio for at least one day in April – regardless of how his presidential campaign is going. 

Gov. Kasich’s sixth State of the State speech will be on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the People’s Bank Theatre in Marietta, which the governor’s office notes was “Ohio’s First City."