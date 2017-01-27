Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's Budget for the Next Two Years This Monday

By 18 hours ago
  • photo of Gov. John Kasich
    Gov. Kasich (right) has hinted that his plan will include requests for increased educational funding and a grant to develop an automated vehicle test track.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich’s two-year-budget proposal. Kasich will roll out that proposal on Monday.

Gov. John Kasich will join his budget director to lay out the specifics of his plan for the next two fiscal years.

Kasich has been dropping hints about what might be in his budget proposal.

That includes increasing education funding by $200 million and doling out a $20 million grant to develop an automated vehicle test track.

At the end of last year, Kasich told the Ohio Senate and House to prepare for a tight budget due to concerns he has that the state might be on the verge of a recession.

However, Kasich has also said to expect some type of tax cuts to be included.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Ohio budget
budget proposal
K-12 education funding

Related Content

Ohio Gov. Kasich Asks for a 1 Percent Boost in Education Funding

By Jan 24, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers are about to go into another budget season where state leaders will likely have to find ways to cut back.

Kasich is insisting they increase funding in at least one area.

Ohio Republicans and Democrats Say Obamacare's End Could Jeopardize Drug Treatment

By Jan 13, 2017
John Kasich in New Hampshire
SCREEN CAPTURE

As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich says 700,000 Ohioans have health care now because of Medicaid expansion. It’s unclear whether a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would automatically end that expansion or whether Congress will try to preserve that. But Kasich credits the expansion, which he had to bypass fellow Republicans inthe General Assembly to implement, for helping the state fight what Kasich considers one of its top problems: drug addiction.