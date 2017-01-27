Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's Budget for the Next Two Years This Monday

Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich’s two-year-budget proposal. Kasich will roll out that proposal on Monday.

Gov. Kasich's budget preview

Gov. John Kasich will join his budget director to lay out the specifics of his plan for the next two fiscal years.

Kasich has been dropping hints about what might be in his budget proposal.

That includes increasing education funding by $200 million and doling out a $20 million grant to develop an automated vehicle test track.

At the end of last year, Kasich told the Ohio Senate and House to prepare for a tight budget due to concerns he has that the state might be on the verge of a recession.

However, Kasich has also said to expect some type of tax cuts to be included.