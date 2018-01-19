Gov. Kasich Talks Up Columbus as a Finalist on Amazon's Top-20 List

By 37 minutes ago

Kasich speaks at Amazon facility near Columbus in April, 2017.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Amazon has narrowed down its list of possible sites for its second headquarters, and Columbus is one of 20 cities nationwide that made the cut. Gov. John Kasich credits JobsOhio for helping make the city attractive to the internet retailer. 

Kasich says the state’s public-private job creation company assisted with the bids for a new Amazon headquarters in several cities, including Cleveland and Cincinnati. But only one Ohio city – Columbus – remains on the short list of 20 possible locations.

“We’ll all put our shoulders to the wheel now as a state and see what we can do to win this. I have no idea. I have no idea. I guess those cities that sent cactuses and tropical fish and all of that to them didn’t pan out.”

Columbus already has an Amazon facility nearby. The company has said this new headquarters could lead to a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs.

Amid Amazon HQ Contest, Kasich Says Ohio Doesn't Use Tax Incentives to 'Buy Deals'

By Oct 23, 2017
photo of Amazon data center
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Several Ohio cities put in bids with Amazon for its second headquarters, complete with offers of tax breaks. But Gov. John Kasich maintains, while he’s hoping high-tech firms are looking at Ohio, the state does not “buy deals.” Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with Kasich about luring technology companies to the state.

Amazon Fulfillment Centers May Bring the Reverse Mass Transit Commute to Northeast Ohio

By Oct 31, 2017
photo of Amazon warehouse
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Mass transit is expected to play a big role in getting thousands of people to jobs at the two fulfillment centers Amazon is building in Northeast Ohio.

Amazon is planning to build a $177 million center on the site of the old Randall Park Mall and a smaller center at the old Euclid Square Mall. Between them, they’re expected to employ 3,000 people.