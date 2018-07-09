Gov. Kasich Touts Smart Car Test Track at Groundbreaking

  • photo of test track groundbreaking
    Kasich says the track is the only one of its kind in the world.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A vehicle testing facility that’s three times as big as Disneyland is now under construction about an hour northwest of Columbus.

Gov. John Kasich says the 540-acre addition to the state’s Transportation Research Center near Marysville will be a facility that will allow smart car technology to be tested year-round.

“What this is going to do is give people the opportunity all over the world to be going at 24/7, to test in all conditions, to have multiple cars on the road. This is going to be like the coolest place to go with your kids. Forget the amusement park. Bring them out here,” he said.

While many states have been making investments in smart vehicle research, Kasich says this will make this facility the only one of its kind in the world. This new state-of-the-art test track is funded with a $45 million grant from Ohio State University and the state’s non-profit job creation company JobsOhio.

