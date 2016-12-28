Gov. Kasich Vetoes a Further Freeze On Ohio's Renewable Energy Standards

    President-Elect Trump has expressed strong support for coal.
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that rolls back state requirements on electric utilities and clean energy.

Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of the bill, which the governor says would undermine jobs and progress made by clean-energy generation options. Kasich said in a statement that the bill would make it harder to attract high tech firms and would hurt homeowners and businesses.

Republican Sen. Bill Seitz, a backer of the bill, said the freeze is what Ohioans who voted for Donald Trump want, and that Kasich is trying to "appease his coastal elite friends." Seitz also said the strengthened, veto-proof GOP majorities in the Legislature next year will work to repeal the mandates in the coming session. 

