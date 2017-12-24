Governor Kasich Signs 15 Bills Into Law Before Holiday Break

The governor signed bills on abortion, fantasy sports and sales taxes.
Gov. John Kasich has signed 15 bills into law before leaving for a holiday break.

One big bill revises eligibility for annual cost of living adjustments for school employee retirees, changes tax reimbursements for schools and exempts glasses and contacts from sales tax beginning July 1st, 2019.

He also signed a bill granting the Casino Control Commission the authority to regulate fantasy online games and exempts them from gambling laws. Another bans abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Kasich also signed bills allowing additional judges in specific areas, changing rules for insurance and home loans, and one that allows local fire districts and EMS to recoup revenue lost because of local economic development tax initiatives.

Gov. John Kasich
Fantasy sports
Abortion
sales tax

