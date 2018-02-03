Grand Jury Decides Not to Charge Officers in Death of Tanisha Anderson

  • Tanisha Anderson
    JOELL ANDERSON

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has decided not to charge two Cleveland officers in the death of Tanisha Anderson.

Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers responded to a call from the family in 2014 while Anderson suffered a mental health episode. Anderson, who suffered from heart disease and bipolar disorder, died after being taken down and restrained in handcuffs.

The county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. But the state Attorney General’s office ordered a second autopsy after a county judge discovered the examiner had partially based his findings on an internal police investigation.

The family’s attorney, David Malik, says the entire process took too long and lacked transparency.


"The investigation went to the coroner who had information that should have been kept private," Malik said.  "And then to realize after the fact he had information he shouldn’t have had, and to have to start the process over again, was maddening for everyone involved, but mostly for the family.

The city of Cleveland last year reached a $2.25 million settlement with the family. It’s now up to the city to decide if it will take any disciplinary action.

