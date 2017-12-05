The Great Lakes Are Expected to Have More Snow Than Ice This Year

Over the past two winters, the Great Lakes have had a below-average ice cover. And that’s expected to continue this year.

Winter forecast for the Great Lakes

One of ice climatologist Jia Wang’s biggest jobs is the annual ice cover prediction for the Great Lakes. He’s with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration office in Michigan, which tracks ice cover throughout the winter.

This year, he expects the five lakes to have a 44 percent ice cover. That’s down from the historical average of 55 percent.

And Wang says that means a warmer La Nina winter, with more lake-effect snow. Cold winds can pick up moisture as they pass over the open water, dumping snow when they hit land.

He says lakes Erie and Superior are projected to get the most ice cover this year – 82 and 54 percent, respectively.

But Wang cautions that his recent predictions have had mixed results.

In 2016, his prediction was pretty close. But last winter he missed badly. NOAA predicted a 55 percent ice cover for the Great Lakes – the reality was more like 20 percent.

Keep up with NOAA’s ice cover tracking here.

