Great Lakes Islands Could Create Coalition To Attract Tourists, Address Challenges

There are thousands of islands in the Great Lakes. Most are small and only suitable for wildlife. But a few have residents year-round. Elizabeth Miller of Great Lakes Today reports on a plan to build cooperation among these islands.

Islands summit

Year-round island communities like the one at Put-in-Bay on Lake Erie’s South Bass Island face challenges we don’t have here on the mainland. Peter Huston works for Put-in-Bay’s Chamber of Commerce, says, "It’s being able to have a reasonable year-round economy, transportation, food."

Other islands have these problems, too. So the goal of this week’s Great Lakes Island Summit is to have a days-long conversation about the challenges of island life and to find ways to collaborate.

The idea comes from the Maine Island Institute, a group that supports 15 islands around that state. But the Great Lakes Island Coalition would be a little different.

“We are a collection of several states and provinces, so in order for us to be able to solve some problems we’re going to have to work as a greater group,” explains Huston.

Huston says one idea presented at the summit is a passport program to attract tourism to all the Great Lakes islands.

Twelve islands were represented at the summit including Canada’s Pelee Island, and Harsen’s Island near Detroit.

