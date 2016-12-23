Greater Cleveland Food Bank Is Lauded for Its Senior Citizen Program

By 17 minutes ago
  • The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has recieved national recognition for its senior citizen program
    The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has recieved national recognition for its senior citizen program
    Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is praising an effort by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to bring food directly to senior citizens.

The Food Bank’s Senior Market Programuses a truck to deliver food to senior centers or senior-living facilities. In a new report on hunger and homelessness in U.S. cities, the Conference of Mayors included it among programs it deems exemplary responses to hunger.

Food Bank spokeswoman Karen Pozna says the effort started about a year ago in response to the growing number of seniors seeking assistance.

“One of the big challenges with seniors is transportation and the ability to get to one of our local pantries. So, the best way to get the food to them is just to take it right to where they’re at. So that has been a huge success.”

Pozna says the program delivers food once a month to two locations now, and two more will be added next year. At just one senior living facility, she says, the program helps as many as 400 people with each delivery.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Senior Market Program
U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Content

Ohio's Food Banks Surprised By Plan to Close Prison Farms

By Apr 18, 2016
photo of Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
OHIO ASSOCIATION OF FOODBANKS

Ohio’s plan to close its prison farms could have an impact on the state’s food banks.

Food Assistance Groups Combine Efforts

By Nov 21, 2016
Community Harvest Delivery
Community Harvest / Facebook

Two northeast Ohio hunger fighting organizations are joining forces:  Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and Community Harvest of Stark County will merge on Jan. 1st. 

The foodbank supplied 500 relief programs with 14,000 tons of canned and non-perishable food in 2015. Community Harvest helped provide 80,000 meals a month of food that restaurants and cafeterias prepared but didn’t use. 