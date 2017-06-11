Greater Cleveland Partnership CEO Outlines Upcoming Plans

By Matt Richmond 56 minutes ago

Greater Cleveland Partnership CEO Joe Roman says his organization will look into development gains in the area like Opportunity Corridor and the Hough neighborhoods.
Credit GREATER CLEVELAND PARTNERSHIP

At the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s annual meeting this week, the regional chamber of commerce outlined its goals for the next few years. The focus will be on the workforce and on development outside downtown.

Greater Cleveland Partnership CEO Joe Roman says his organization has been focused on real estate and the city’s public schools.

“The last five-to-seven years has probably seen as much improvement in many of those areas as the city has probably seen in the last three or four generations,” he said.

So Roman says the partnership will dig into improving workforce training and expanding the development gains seen downtown to other parts of the city.

“Especially those around the Opportunity Corridor, for instance, the Hough neighborhoods, where we see some great potential, and the land available where you could really make some big changes in those neighborhoods, with the neighborhoods leading that effort," he said.

The Greater Cleveland Partnership, which includes 8,500 regional businesses, will complete its strategic plan during the summer.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland Partnership
Joe Roman
workforce training
Cleveland economic development

Related Content

Greater Cleveland Partnership Backs City Income Tax hike

By Kevin Niedermier Aug 29, 2016
Greater Cleveland Partnership logo
Greater Cleveland partnership

The push to increase Cleveland’s income tax by a half percent has gotten some strong backing. The Greater Cleveland Partnership, the area’s chamber of commerce, is endorsing the November ballot issue to raise the tax to 2.5 percent.

What's Next for Cleveland After the RNC?

By Darielle Snipes Aug 17, 2016
RNC Cleveland
WKSU

  It's been nearly a month since more than 50,000 people came to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention. The Host Committee says it was a huge success. 

Remove

RNC host committee officials say partnerships between private and public sectors made the convention a triumph. Speaking at a Crain's Cleveland business event last night, Host Committee Vice President Joe Roman said the negative perception of Cleveland changed to a positive one for visitors and residents.